Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kathy Hochul moves into the spotlight as scandal roils Andrew Cuomo’s tenure

By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTUMa_0bKlVYXk00
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become the state’s first female governor if Gov. Andrew Cuomo is removed from office. (Associated Press)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As New York’s lieutenant governor,Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state’s 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, her next stop may be the state Capitol of Albany.

Hochul would become the state’s first female governor if Cuomo were removed from office.

A centrist Democrat from western New York, she has worked deep in Cuomo’s shadow for her two terms in office, but this week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor after an independent investigation concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

“I believe these brave women,” Hochul wrote, calling Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” in a statement Tuesday.

She also acknowledged what has been simmering for months: The possibility she will become governor.

“Because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment,” she wrote.

To many New Yorkers, Hochul is an unknown quantity, serving since 2015 in a job that is mostly ceremonial. A typical afternoon in late July had her announcing job training funding in Utica, discussing manufacturing in Rome and touring downtown Cazenovia with the small town’s mayor.

That has been nothing like the attention-demanding appearances of the determinedly high-profile Cuomo, who does most of his business in Albany and New York City and whose daily coronavirus briefings were national events at the height of the pandemic.

Hochul has not been part of Cuomo’s inner circle of aides and allies. Her name wasn’t mentioned in the investigative report, released by Atty. Gen. Letitia James, that detailed not only the harassment allegations against Cuomo but also efforts by his staff to discredit some of his accusers.

But at 62, Hochul is an experienced politician, a veteran of 11 campaigns that have taken her from town board to Congress, the latter representing a conservative western New York district after a surprising 2011 win in a special election to fill a vacancy in the U.S. House.

“Pragmatic would be a good way to describe her,” said Jacob Neiheisel, an associate political science professor at the University at Buffalo. “Someone who is pretty good at reading the tea leaves and coming around to where her constituency is.”

Hochul’s office declined an interview request.

A steelworker’s daughter, Hochul, a lawyer, worked in Washington as an aide to former U.S. Rep. John LaFalce and later, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, both from New York, before holding her first public office, on the town board in Hamburg, near Buffalo.

From there, she became Erie County clerk, where she made some news in 2007 for resistance to a plan by then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer to allow immigrants in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Hochul and another western New York clerk explored a plan to have police arrest immigrants who tried to apply.

“It will be a deterrent, and that’s what I’m looking for,” Hochul told the Buffalo News at the time.

Her next move was to Congress, where in 2011 she had a surprising win in a special election in a district that had been in Republican hands for decades. She lost a bid for reelection a year later to Republican Chris Collins, despite an endorsement by the National Rifle Assn. Collins later resigned from the U.S. House and pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Hochul moved to the left, politically, when Cuomo tapped her as his running mate in 2014 after his first lieutenant governor, former Rochester Mayor Robert Duffy, decided not to run for reelection.

She backed New York’s SAFE Act, one of the nation’s toughest gun control laws, as well as the state’s Green Light Law, which let immigrants here illegally get driver’s licenses.

Hochul has not publicly expressed whether she would pursue a full term in 2022 if she were to step into the role.

An upstate candidate running for any statewide office in New York faces a daunting challenge, but even more so for the governor’s office, which has historically drawn from New York City.

Neiheisel said given her record, it is difficult to predict what a “distinctly Hochul agenda” might look like, especially when faced with the state’s still-active pandemic response and a recovery that will involve billions of dollars in federal aid.

“Given how little she’s historically been in the news cycle, I really don’t think she has the kind of name recognition that you would expect of somebody who is suddenly being thrust into a position of maybe being governor,” Neiheisel said “She’s going to have to do an awful lot, really fast, in order for there to be a serious conversation for keeping that job.”

At a news briefing Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has a famously contentious relationship with Cuomo, said he’s gotten to know Hochul over the last few years and “she strikes me as a very reasonable person.”

“I believe if Kathy Hochul becomes governor, she’ll be an honest broker,” he said. “We’ll be able to work together.”

In Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz worked alongside Hochul when he was county comptroller and she was Erie County clerk. He said he saw Hochul easily stepping into the governor’s office.

“I think it’s fair to say that if that did happen, we certainly would have a friend in Albany,” he said.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of New York#Impeachment#Governor Of New York#Democrat#New Yorkers#Atty#Congress#The University At Buffalo#The Buffalo News#Republican#The National Rifle Assn#The U S House#Green Light Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon Suggests Gov. Cuomo ‘Should Be More Concerned’ About Family’s ‘Legacy’ Than Staying in Office

CNN’s Don Lemon floated the possibility that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better off resigning in light of the sexual harassment allegations lain out against him. On Friday night, Lemon spoke with Errol Louis about Cuomo’s political prospects after the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lemon brought up a Quinnipiac poll that found that most New York state voters believe Cuomo should resign.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo’s accusers react to aide Melissa DeRosa’s sudden resignation

Women allegedly victimized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the resignation of his “enabler-in-chief” Melissa DeRosa a cowardly move Monday after the top aide announced her sudden departure amid criticism over her attempts to discredit the governor’s accusers. “Ms. DeRosa was Cuomo’s enabler-in-chief and is jumping ship only when she sees...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo making last-ditch attempt to avoid impeachment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to cut a deal with the state Legislature — offering to drop his bid for a fourth-term in exchange for not getting impeached, The Post has learned. But no one seems to be buying what the 63-year-old governor is selling. The three-term Democrat made...
Politicscarolinajournal.com

If Cuomo does not resign, Cooper has a problem

After months of silence, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper finally spoke out about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one day after the release of a shocking report pertaining to sexual harassment. According to the New York State Attorney General Letitia, Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government...
PoliticsNBC Miami

‘What He Did to Me Was a Crime,' Accuser Says of NY Gov. Cuomo in New Interview

The woman accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her has spoken publicly for the first time since filing a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office. In an interview set to air Monday, Brittany Commisso told "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union that "the governor needs to be held accountable." Before Sunday, Commisso was only known to the public as "Executive Assistant #1."
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Andrew Cuomo Still Beats Out AOC, Letitia James in 2022 Polling

Despite the latest report from New York Attorney General Letitia James—which found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women—Cuomo is still poised to beat out top contenders like James and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 2022 governor's race, according to new polling. A new poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Andrew Cuomo Call On Joe Biden To Resign In A Tweet?

A viral Instagram post allegedly shows a tweet from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that reads, “I call on Joe Biden to resign.”. There is no record of Cuomo sending the tweet. Fact Check:. The tweet allegedly showing Cuomo calling for President Joe Biden to resign started circulating online...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso discusses fear of speaking out

In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union, Brittany Commisso said she was afraid of what might happen to her if she spoke out about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment. "I felt as though if I did something to insult him … it wasn't going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble," she said. Cuomo denies any wrongdoing. Read more here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy