Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherdsville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville

Posted by 
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0bKlVQTw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville, KY
345
Followers
550
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shepherdsville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Shepherdsville, KYPosted by
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Shepherdsville

(SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherdsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy