Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairburn, GA

Saturday set for rain in Fairburn — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(FAIRBURN, GA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Fairburn, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKlVF1B00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn, GA
116
Followers
550
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Fairburn, GAPosted by
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairburn: Sunday, August 8: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance

Comments / 0

Community Policy