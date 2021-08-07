Cancel
Winchester, TN

Winchester Weather Forecast

Winchester (TN) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

WINCHESTER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bKlVE8S00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winchester, TN
Thursday has sun for Winchester — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WINCHESTER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

