Onondaga County, NY

Restaurant inspections: Limp Lizard, Sahota Indian, Shifty’s have violations; 37 satisfactory; 5 corrected

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 18 to 24:. Critical violations: Numerous potentially hazardous food items improperly cooling in the basement walk-in cooler used for catering items (corrected, removed lids to large pans, took some out to portion into smaller pans and left uncovered to cool). Spanish rice in small hotel pans covered with plastic wrap and foil, temped at 65 degrees. Large bus tub of product at 75 degrees (corrected, removed lids to large pans, and uncovered the small hotel pans to cool). Collard greens with pulled pork in small hotel pans covered with plastic wrap and foil temped at 63 to 65 degrees (corrected, uncovered all small hotel pans to cool to 45 degrees). Baked beans, prepped from canned beans and cold pulled pork, temp at 51 to 55 degrees, stored in small hotel pans and large bus tubs (corrected, uncovered to cool to 45 degrees). Cooked half chickens stored in bus tub, temped at 90 degrees, cooked one hour previous and placed in cooler in pan greater than 4 inches deep, in cooler for 20 minutes (corrected, moved chicken to sheet trays to cool completely to 45 degrees before placing into a deep container again.

Syracuse, NY
