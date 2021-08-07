Isanti Police Seek Help Finding 32-Year-Old Amanda Vangrinsven

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Isanti are asking the public’s help in finding Amanda Vangrinsven, who was last seen in southwestern Isanti County.

Authorities say the 32-year-old left the Isanti VFW on Thursday with someone who has been identified. The two both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, and the person she was with said Vangrinsven was driven back to the VFW.

Vangrinsven did not show up for work on Friday and her vehicle was still parked outside of the VFW. Her phone is off, according to authorities.

She is described as approximately 5’3″ and was wearing a blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information about Vangrinsven’s whereabouts is asked to call the Isanti Police Department at 763-444-4761.

More On WCCO.com :