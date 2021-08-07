Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellijay, GA

Ellijay Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKlUtzW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay, GA
597
Followers
551
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellijay, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellijay Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ellijay, GAPosted by
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Ellijay — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ELLIJAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellijay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ellijay, GAPosted by
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Ellijay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELLIJAY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellijay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy