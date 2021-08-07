Cancel
Maxton, NC

Maxton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlUm3f00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

