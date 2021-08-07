Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pics/Video: U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian military seize record $1.4B in illicit drugs – largest in Coast Guard history

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMember of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Cutter James crew and the Royal Canadian Navy offloaded a record haul of confiscated drugs Thursday morning at Port Everglades. The seized drugs are worth more than $1.4 billion — note the ‘b’ — and sagged the docks under the weight of about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, according to the Coast Guard’s Vice Adm. Steven Poulin.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#Us Coast Guard#Canadian#Illicit Drugs#Pics Video#U S Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#The Royal Canadian Navy#The Coast Guard#Uscg#Porteverglades#Coastguard#Uscgsoutheast#Homeland Security#Dea#Fbi#Central And South America#Dutch#The U S Southern Command#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Related
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Coast Guard offloads largest narcotics haul in U.S. history

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it offloaded more than $1.4 billion worth of narcotics at Port Everglades in Florida, the largest haul in the branch's history. Crew members aboard the Cutter James offloaded nearly 60,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, which was...
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

U.S. Coast Guard intercepts vessel with $16-million worth of Cocaine on board

It was the Scarface kind of haul for the U.S. Coast Guard during a 72-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, (a 270-foot medium endurance cutter), worked with other U.S. and foreign military assets including the Coast Guard 7th District, USS Wichita and Joint Interagency Task Force South to conduct their law enforcement mission and along the way intercepted a vessel that was carrying about 882 pounds of suspected cocaine which has an estimated street value of $16-million, the U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday.
Portsmouth, VAWAVY News 10

Portsmouth-based Coast Guard cutter interdicts $16M in illicit drugs in Caribbean

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane interdicted about $16 million in illicit drugs during a 72-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. The 270-foot cutter returned home to Portsmouth on Sunday after the patrol, which performed counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations in support of the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South, the Coast Guard said in a release Tuesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Record $1.4bn of cocaine and cannabis seized in Florida

The US Coast Guard has offloaded a record-breaking amount of cocaine and marijuana, estimated to be worth over $1.4 billion, in Florida. The Coast Cutter James boat brought in more than 61,000lbs of seized illegal drugs (59,700lbs of cocaine and roughly 1,430 lbs of cannabis) into a port in Fort Lauderdale. The substances were found and picked up across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.
MilitaryWSVN-TV

USCG offloads over $1.4 billion in drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over a billion dollars worth of drugs at Port Everglades. The Coast Guard announced, Thursday, that the Cutter James crew offloaded approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana. Officials said the drugs are worth over $1.4...
MilitaryWANE-TV

Colombia Navy seizes 2 tons of cocaine

Colombia’s Navy seized more than 2 tons of cocaine with a value of more than $68 million dollars from a semisubmersible vessel intercepted off Pacific Coast on Saturday. The 15-metre semisubmersible craft was intercepted off the coast of Nariño department, in southwest Colombia. Two Colombian nationals and a foreigner were...
Astoria, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Astoria-based Coast Guard crew seizes $67 million in cocaine

The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returned home to Astoria Sunday, Oct. 4, following a 57-day counter-narcotics patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Steadfast traveled more than 10,000 miles while conducting law enforcement, search-and-rescue and marine life protection operations. During their deployment, Steadfast crews boarded five suspected smuggling...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS Miami

‘It’s A Big Team Effort’: Coast Guard Offloads Record $1.4 Billion In Cocaine, Marijuana At Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading a record-setting amount of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday. The illegal narcotics are worth more than $1.4 billion and is the largest drug offload in Coast Guard history. The crew of the Coast Cutter James brought in approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana, which was seized from several interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea. “It’s a big team effort,” said Carson McCluskey, a crew member who’s been with the Coast Guard for 14 months. “We use small boats, we use helicopters, we use...
MilitaryNEWS10 ABC

‘Always Ready:’ U.S. Coast Guard marks 231th birthday

(WWTI) — The United States Coast Guard is celebrating another year of being “Always Ready.”. Every year on August 4, the USCG celebrates its birthday. It is one of the nation’s five armed forces and traces back to its found on in 1790 when it was first authorized by Congress to construct ten vessels to enforce traffic and trade laws, prevent smuggling and protect the collection of federal revenue.
Militaryinsideedition.com

Narco-Submarine Carrying 2 Tons of Cocaine Is Intercepted by Colombian Navy

The Colombian Navy busted a "narco-submarine" that was carrying two tons of cocaine. After spotting a craft on the Pacific Coast, a patrol boat from the Colombian navy was able to intercept. Authorities found three people, and two tons of cocaine inside around 2,000 small packages. "Interdicting these drugs helps...
Americasaithority.com

Iridium Announces Partnership With Canadian Coast Guard

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the Canadian Coast Guard has adopted Iridium Certus connectivity with support from Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics. The Coast Guard deployed dozens of Iridium Certus Thales VesseLINK™ 700 terminals on its vessels, including icebreakers, to contribute to reliable internet connectivity as crew members deliver programs and services to ensure the safety of mariners in Canadian waters and protect Canada’s marine environment. Iridium Certus delivers weather-resilient and completely global coverage, ensuring dependable connectivity in the high Arctic where the Coast Guard serves.
MilitarySaipan Tribune

The US Coast Guard

The ability of the United States to maintain its extended influence throughout the Pacific Asiatic region has been founded in part with how America has gone about establishing and growing economic and international alliances and relationships. U.S. interests throughout our vast area are considered of highest importance to the American national government and great efforts continue to be made to ensure that key geopolitical interests are protected. This one perspective and view of international politics necessitates the need for the United States to maintain an ever present and robust maritime protection and military offense/defense architecture.
MilitaryThe Independent

Cocaine worth $68m seized by Colombian Navy from semi-submersible vessel

Footage shows Colombia’s Navy intercepting a semi-submersible vessel off the Pacific Coast on Saturday and seizing 2 tons of cocaine in a major drug bust. Authorities found 102 sacks with 2,039 packages of the drug in the 15-metre vessel, which was off the coast of southwest Colombia, heading towards Central America.
ImmigrationSan Angelo LIVE!

U.S. and Mexico Team Up to Fight Drug Cartels

The “Se Busca Información” initiative promotes unity at the border and encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about Mexican Nationals who are wanted criminals. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to local Border Patrol Sectors Intelligence Centers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy