Pics/Video: U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian military seize record $1.4B in illicit drugs – largest in Coast Guard history

The ability of the United States to maintain its extended influence throughout the Pacific Asiatic region has been founded in part with how America has gone about establishing and growing economic and international alliances and relationships. U.S. interests throughout our vast area are considered of highest importance to the American national government and great efforts continue to be made to ensure that key geopolitical interests are protected. This one perspective and view of international politics necessitates the need for the United States to maintain an ever present and robust maritime protection and military offense/defense architecture.