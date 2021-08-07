Pics/Video: U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian military seize record $1.4B in illicit drugs – largest in Coast Guard history
Member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Cutter James crew and the Royal Canadian Navy offloaded a record haul of confiscated drugs Thursday morning at Port Everglades. The seized drugs are worth more than $1.4 billion — note the ‘b’ — and sagged the docks under the weight of about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, according to the Coast Guard’s Vice Adm. Steven Poulin.americanmilitarynews.com
