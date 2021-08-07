Cancel
District Heights, MD

Saturday rain in District Heights: Ideas to make the most of it

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) Saturday is set to be rainy in District Heights, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for District Heights:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bKlUglJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel

District Heights, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

