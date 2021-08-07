Laurel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAUREL, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy Fog High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.