Mesa, AZ

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel
Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(MESA, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mesa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mesa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bKlUZX600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel

Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel

Mesa, AZ
