Palatka Weather Forecast
PALATKA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
