Round Mountain, NV

Round Mountain Weather Forecast

Round Mountain Today
Round Mountain Today
 2 days ago

ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Round Mountain Today

Round Mountain Today

Round Mountain, NV
With Round Mountain Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

