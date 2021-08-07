Cancel
Davenport, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Davenport

Davenport (FL) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bKlUEF500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

