Henderson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Henderson

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bKlUDMM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

