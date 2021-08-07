Daily Weather Forecast For Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
