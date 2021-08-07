Cancel
FC Cincinnati sign Tyler Blackett

FC Cincinnati signed English defender Tyler Blackett until the end of the 2022 season from English second division side Nottingham Forest.

FC Cincinnati also have an option to extend the deal through 2023.

“We are delighted to have signed Tyler Blackett to our squad,” Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. “A player of his caliber is a welcome addition to our 2021 roster. His experience at the top levels of professional soccer shows his quality and what he can bring to FC Cincinnati.”

Blackett, 27, made 14 appearances for Nottingham Forest this past season. He spent the previous four campaigns at Reading, making 110 appearances.

The defender has never scored as a professional.

FC Cincinnati part ways with general manager Gerard Nijkamp

–Field Level Media

