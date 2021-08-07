Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cloudy forecast for New York? Jump on it!

Posted by 
New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 2 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over New York Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bKlU79F00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
51
Followers
124
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

US vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy,...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy