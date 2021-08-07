Two men hurt in downtown Buffalo shooting

Buffalo police say two men are hurt, following a shooting on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were shot just before 3 a.m. on Pearl Street and West Chippewa Street.

The 39-year-old is seriously hurt, while the 22-year-old is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.