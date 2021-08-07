Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Two men hurt in downtown Buffalo shooting

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0bKlU6GW00

Buffalo police say two men are hurt, following a shooting on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were shot just before 3 a.m. on Pearl Street and West Chippewa Street.

The 39-year-old is seriously hurt, while the 22-year-old is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

Comments / 3

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pearl Street#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy