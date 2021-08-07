Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



