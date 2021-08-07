Weather Forecast For Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
