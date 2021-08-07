Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 40 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
