Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 89 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 79 °F, low 40 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.