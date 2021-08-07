4-Day Weather Forecast For Polson
POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
