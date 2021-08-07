Perryton Weather Forecast
PERRYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0