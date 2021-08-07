Berlin Weather Forecast
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
