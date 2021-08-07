Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Jump on East. Grand Forks’s rainy forecast today

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 2 days ago

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over East. Grand Forks Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Grand Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKlTtxJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

