Yreka Weather Forecast
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
