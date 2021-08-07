Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Vandalia

Vandalia News Watch
 2 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vandalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vandalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bKlTl8j00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vandalia News Watch

