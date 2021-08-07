Cancel
Big Bear Lake, CA

Saturday sun alert in Big Bear Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 2 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Big Bear Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bKlTkG000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Big Bear, CA
