Socorro Weather Forecast

SOCORRO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



