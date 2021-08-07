Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Not here. And not to her.' | Friends, community in disbelief as woman found entombed in concrete in own home

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago

70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene's family had not heard from her since June 14. They reported her missing with hopes that she'd be found.

Almost two months later, there was a tragic discovery: her body was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her own home.

Now, the Avery County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina says they're looking for the live-in caretaker the family hired.

Keene's neighbor and family friend of several decades, John Thompson, said nobody in their small, quiet community saw this coming.

“I never would have imagined this would have happened. Not here. And not to her," Thompson said. "We just all remember seeing her certain days, and then started asking like, oh, it's been a while since we've actually seen her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FQCV_0bKlTU5G00

Thompson said he used to get birthday cards from Keene on his July 19th birthday. Last month, that card never arrived.

"Very, very small community, we notice everything, every car, you know, that comes in and out of the road, everything, and nobody noticed anything," he said. "She definitely didn't deserve it. Shows you what some people are capable of."

Thompson remembers his friend of many decades as a generous neighbor who loved listening to Prince and the Grateful Dead.

He said Keene's son died in 9/11, her husband about two years ago, and her mother - who Keene cared for - passed away last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJ8aR_0bKlTU5G00

"That's a lot of kicks. That's a lot for one person to take on, you know, that lose as many people and in the circumstances that she has lost people. It's just... it's not fair. Nobody should have to go through that," Thompson added.

The sheriff's office said Keene's family filed the report on July 30, saying they had not heard from her since June 14. Deputies reported checking her home and found it was secured, but her 2000 Lincoln Town Car was missing. Both Keene and the car were entered into a state database in an attempt to find either her or the vehicle.

Three days later, on August 2, the Cherokee Police Department in North Carolina reported to the sheriff's office that Keene's car was found abandoned along Blue Wing Road in Cherokee. The car was locked and the keys were found underneath the driver's seat.

The sheriff's office said finding the car prompted them to get a search warrant, enabling them to enter the home with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation . When they got to the basement of the home, they found human remains entombed in concrete. An autopsy that cross-referenced dental records confirmed the remains found belonged to Keene, and her cause of death was deemed a homicide.

The live-in caretaker Avery County deputies are looking for is 53-year-old Elizabeth Freeman of South Carolina. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and could be going by the name of Elizabeth Carserino. She's currently wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1CPK_0bKlTU5G00

"Blown away... blown away," added Thompson. "The Elizabeth lady had a pretty good reputation and rapport with the family. Nobody thought bad or thought something like that would happen. Never. Not in a million years."

As of writing, Freeman hasn't been located for questioning. Sheriff David Frye says she may be in either Dorchester County in South Carolina or near the Cumming, Georgia area as she has family in both places.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Tim Austin by calling either 828-733-2071 ext 1205, or 828-386-7213.

Comments / 11

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frye
Person
Tim Austin
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entombed#The Grateful Dead#Lincoln#Det
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother of 9/11 victim found murdered and encased in concrete in her own basement

The caretaker of a 70-year-old North Carolina woman found encased in concrete in her own basement has been charged with murder, according to local authorities. Lynn Gay Keene, a widow whose son was killed in the 9/11 attacks, had been missing since June. Authorities on Saturday arrested her live-in caretaker, 53-year-old Elizabeth Carserino – also known as Elizabeth Freeman – on outstanding warrants for vehicle larceny, identity theft and financial card theft charges, according to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
Public SafetyKTRE

Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home

(Gray News/WBTV) - An elderly woman in Avery County, North Carolina, missing for almost two months, was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home. Her caretaker, who was deemed a person of interest, was found in a hospital with a drug issue. According to WBTV, the family...
Linville Falls, NCwataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeking woman after entombed human remains found in Linville Falls home

On Friday, July 30th, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office filed a missing person report on 70 year old, Lynn Gay Keene. Keene was reported missing by her family from her home in Linville Falls with their last contact being June 14th. Detectives found the home secured and Keene’s vehicle a 2000 Lincoln Town car was not at the residence. Keene and her vehicle were entered into the state data base in an attempt to locate Keene or her vehicle.
Mullins, SCcbs17

Couple charged with using child to help steal items from Walmart in South Carolina

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple has been charged with repeatedly using a child to steal items from a Walmart in South Carolina. Police said surveillance video shows Cody Fullwood, 39, with a 10-year-old in the Walmart in Mullins, South Carolina. Video shows the child pushing a cart with an air conditioner in it out the door and to a Silverado pickup. What appears to be a woman in shorts and a ponytail helped the child load the air conditioner on the truck, police said.

Comments / 11

Community Policy