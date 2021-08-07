Cancel
Camden Voice

Saturday sun alert in Camden — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CAMDEN, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bKlTPfd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
