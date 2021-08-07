4-Day Weather Forecast For Romeo

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



