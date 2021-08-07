Cancel
Romeo News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Romeo

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 2 days ago

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bKlTO2800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Romeo News Watch

Romeo News Watch

Romeo, MI
With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

