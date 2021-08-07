Cancel
West Branch Digest

Weather Forecast For West. Branch

Posted by 
West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 2 days ago

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bKlTLNx00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Branch Digest

West Branch Digest

West Branch, MI
With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

