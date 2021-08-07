4-Day Weather Forecast For Chinle
CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
