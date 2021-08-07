Daily Weather Forecast For Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
