Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



