Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
