Tuba City Weather Forecast
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
