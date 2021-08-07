Miles City Daily Weather Forecast

MILES CITY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



