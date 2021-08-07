4-Day Weather Forecast For Beaufort

BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



