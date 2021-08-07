Cancel
Camp Verde, AZ

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Journal
 2 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) A sunny Saturday is here for Camp Verde, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camp Verde:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bKlSq8500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

