Daily Weather Forecast For Wellington
WELLINGTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
