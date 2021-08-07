Cancel
Southampton, NY

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Southampton News Beat
 2 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Southampton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bKlSk4x00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

