Mills, Aussies capture elusive Olympic medal in men’s hoops

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Patty Mills scored 42 points to carry Australia to its first Olympic medal in men’s basketball with a 107-93 victory over Slovenia in the third-place game on Saturday.

Mills, the team captain and emotional leader of a veteran core that knew its time had to be now after so much heartbreak, shared long hugs with teammates in a postgame celebration that finally came after four fourth-place finishes.

Joe Ingles added 16 points for the Australians, who were fourth in 2016 but couldn’t be denied this time.

Luka Doncic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but Slovenia dropped its second straight after winning its first 17 games in competition with Doncic in uniform.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

