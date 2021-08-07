Cancel
Sam Lee review – a cry from nature itself

By Kitty Empire
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Sam Lee live Photograph: Ollie Denton

For as long as there has been folk music, it seems, there has been discussion of its value and purpose. Usually the debate is framed as a binary. Ought folk music to honour the past as authentically as possible, or update it with a restless eclecticism? To which one might add: does folk happen in pub backrooms or does it take place – as tonight’s gig does – in the wipe-clean auditorium of a secondary school , with socially distanced tables and a drinks app?

In his recent book, The Nightingale , the author, song collector, former burlesque dancer and vocalist Sam Lee quotes Gustav Mahler: “Tradition is tending the flame, and not worshipping the ashes.” Lee largely agrees with Mahler, his toe in the latter camp. On his 2015 album The Fade in Time , this polymath added Indian shruti squeeze box, Serbian vinyl crackle and Japanese koto to a set of reimagined British traditionals.

Tonight, Lee delivers his songs with a terrific band comprising piano (James Kay), violin (Joseph O’Keeffe), double bass (Misha Mullov-Abbado) and percussion (Josh Green); Lee’s shruti box is called into service. These arrangements are spectacularly nuanced, somewhere between contemporary classical and jazz, with the fiddle melody the most obvious anchor in tradition. A recent parallel might be the US singer-songwriter Bill Callahan – a folk-adjacent voice counterpointed by susurrations and thrums. At one point, during Worthy Wood , Green percusses the violin’s strings with what look like chopsticks. This magical night’s binding spells are, however, nearly undone by the encore – a cheesy cover of Dream a Little Dream of Me.

Lee has a heel planted in the ash-worshipper enclave too, though. He’s barefoot at Saffron Hall, and is used to talking earnestly about his work. Having done time at Cecil Sharp House, the high temple of Trad Arr, this dedicated archivist has spent years tracking down revered singers from Traveller communities and learning their songs – often just before these first-hand links with the old, horse-drawn ways of life were severed when those singers passed on.

He talks tonight of the Romany balladeer Freda Black , who turned 93 last summer, and her particular delight at her bawdier material. The Moon Shines Bright comes from Black, with only fragments surviving of this Gypsy blessing song. Lee combines it with a well-known Scottish air, Wild Mountain Thyme, duetting with his support act, the versatile and charismatic folk-jazz singer Alice Zawadzki . (On his 2020 album Old Wow , it features the rarely heard former Cocteau Twin Liz Fraser.)

Lee wants not so much to prick but to shish-kebab the conscience of listeners

Tonight’s gig also serves a third purpose, other than adding fuel to the flame/ash debate: Lee is reproducing a cry from nature itself, travelling across the centuries. Old Wow was named for the sense of rapturous communing he felt after an encounter with a buzzard, and that he continues to feel in his many fields of endeavour. Since 2014, Lee has sung with nightingales , often with the public or for broadcast.

As he reminds us, Old Wow was released on the day of Brexit in 2020; its natural life cycle – spawning followed by migration – was interrupted by Covid. A major tour is planned for this autumn , for which this full-band gig is an outlying taster session. If Lee’s nightingale book is a wakeup call that one of the most famous voices in England will be extinct in 30 years, these songs sound another alarm, one whose mellifluousness is really a shriek: the natural world is in mortal peril.

Nature plays a starring role in all these tunes, be it in the form of a bird, the moon or a more amorphous healing power. Awake, Awake Sweet England , Lee recounts, was written around 1580 as a response to an earthquake in London so intense that it damaged St Paul’s Cathedral. Its message then was to alert the populace to their catastrophic lack of godliness. Lee has repurposed that urge not so much to prick but to shish-kebab the conscience of listeners.

In Spencer the Rover, sourced to the Copper family , a man abandons his home. After drinking from a stream and sleeping in the woods, he slips into a fever dream. Regaining a sense of himself, he returns home to take up the responsibilities and pleasures of family.

Perhaps most intense of all is Lee’s treatment of The Turtle Dove – a bird that will become extinct on the Essex/Cambridgeshire borders in 25 years, the singer reports. It starts as a hush, with just two brushes rubbing against each other. But then Lee’s voice rises, keeping pace with the surging piano and almost funky double bass as he sings of apocalyptic happenings, if he turns traitor. “If I prove false to the songbirds that I love,” Lee emotes resonantly, “the noonday shall sound as night.”

Watch Sam Lee performing The Moon Shines Bright with Elizabeth Fraser.

