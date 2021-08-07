Medford Weather Forecast

MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



