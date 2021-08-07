Medford Weather Forecast
MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0