Ashland Weather Forecast
ASHLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
