Cryptocurrency has seen a renewed bullishness for the first time in a while. The major crash of late spring led to a price drought through June and July. Many have turned their attention away from digital currency; tech earnings, the electric vehicle (EV) race heating up and short squeezes have helped distract investors from the faltering crypto industry. But a resurgence is prompting a whole new wave of interest, and buyers are helping to drive major crypto plays back up on track toward all-time highs. Today, with prices faltering slightly, investors are worriedly clamoring to know: Why is the crypto market down today?