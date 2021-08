All three Bears quarterbacks met with the media on Monday and they offered looks at three very different spots on the depth chart. Andy Dalton talked about having a full grasp of the offense as he moves toward Week 1 as the team’s starting quarterback and Nick Foles discussed where he’d like to go in a trade as he sits in the No. 3 spot on the team’s depth chart. Dalton is the present in Chicago and Foles represents the past, which leaves Justin Fields as the future.